VOC hosts Pink Hijab Day 2018: Cancer does not discriminate

Voice of The Capes annual Pink Hijab Day kicked off at Masjid al-Quds in Gatesville this Tuesday, 30 October 2018. This years theme: Cancer does not discriminate, brought women of all walks of life together to support the fight against cancer.

The key event on the VOC calendar came after great preparation from the VOC team, who were met with smiling and appreciative faces throughout the day.

The masjid was adorned in pink décor and featured a cake and accessories sale, photo booth and -for the first time- free breast screening. Guests stood anxiously in line awaiting screening, which was facilitated by Melomed.

In collaboration with Imam Abdurrahman Alexander and the Housewives Women’s Forum, the masjid saw young and old coming together to listen intently to inspirational stories by various speakers.

Speakers included Haafitha Maghmoeda Taliep, Adiela Dollie of Tuesday Housewives Forum, Dr Fatima Hendricks and Dr Nafisa Khan, among others.

Beautiful Nasheed recitals also took place by Aswaatul Islam.

The event hosted just under 1000 guests with many having thanked VOC for raising awareness about the diagnosis which does nlot only affect the patient but his her family and relatives as well.

