VOC interviews top achieving students at the 2022 NSC Awards Ceremony

By Kouthar Sambo

The Voice of the Cape journalists had the privilege of interviewing some of the top 40 students at the Western Cape Government 2022 NSC Awards today.

In the Western Cape and the country, Kelly Grace Prowse made history as the top student for Mathematics in the country, and the top student for the English home language in the Western Cape.

“I feel privileged and honored to be surrounded by such hard-working, talented individuals. While consistency is key, I ensured that textbooks are not my only source of education. I would read news articles, and novels and watch documentaries, which expanded on my knowledge,” explains Kelly, who further elaborated on the importance of having an outlet such as sports and music to avoid burnout. Furthermore, Kelly will be pursuing her studies in actuarial science at the University of Cape Town.

Meanwhile, Ludolph Pedro from York High School in George, managed to secure an Excellent Academic Achievement among the top 40 students in the Western Cape.

Ludolph adds that tutoring other students were his method of studying, which, according to him, enabled him to “solidify the information”.

“While academics are important, you must live a balanced life. It’s great to get good grades but make sure you can look back on your youthful years with less regret and more happiness,” reiterates Ludolph, who plans to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.

Furthermore, Shannon Rossouw from Mitchells Plain received an overall top achiever in all her subjects. According to Shannon, being actively involved in a community outreach, namely, Jorvan had inspired her to continue working hard, despite the circumstances.

“I come from Mitchells Plain where gangsterism and alcohol abuse is common. I also have a single mother, and I want to take care of my family and show other young girls in the community that their circumstances do not define them since I am proof of that.”

It goes without saying that the load-shedding crisis in 2022 has affected learners in many aspects, and Zintle Magwede, one of the top 40 achievers, bears testament to this.

“I would study in candlelight and by torch, or I stay behind after school and study until 5:00 pm or 7:00 pm. Then, I’ll get home, sleep and wake up around 10:00 pm and study until 2:00 am,” said Zintle, who believes that making the right choices can either make or break your life or situation.

“Being a matriculant is stressful, and every decision you make can impact your life, so you need to be mindful and do what’s best for you.”

Photo: Pixabay