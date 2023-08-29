VOC kicks off annual matriculant exam revision programme

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

As matriculants get ready to tackle the preliminary examinations across the country, Voice of the Cape Radio has kicked-off their annual revision programme in collaboration with the educators at Futures Academy SA’s Online High School.

Speaking on VOC’s Request and Dedications show on Tuesday afternoon, Content producer Quanita Kamaar explained the importance of offering the revision to the VOC’s youth.

“It can be overwhelming as a young person to undertake this mammoth task but is important for the matriculants to acknowledge that they have come this far and they are only a stone’s throw away of exiting their secondary schooling. Thus, this opportunity needs to be championed while it exists,” stated Kamaar.

She further highlighted the outcomes that can be expected from viewers.

“It isn’t just revision, but students can look forward to tips and tricks for the exam that may offer them savvy means to achieve the highest marks,” said Kamaar.

The first lesson takes place on Tuesday afternoon.

“We will launch the first revision lesson at 16h00 this afternoon and it will be Geography (climatology) and it will be hosted by Future’s Academy SA Online educator, Aalia Kara. If you have a matriculant in your family, please do share the links and encourage them to spread it among their peers as it is only to their benefit,” described Kamaar.

Today’s inaugural programme will be hosted by Education Indaba presenter, Ameer Adams. However, the lesson will be facilitated by Aalia Kara.

Coming up this week:

• Wednesday (30th Aug) – Mathematics

• Thursday (31st Aug) – Life Orientation

• Friday (01st Sep) – Physical Science

“We wish the Class of 2023 well as they head into their prelims and ultimately their finals. May the Almighty bless you with success and guide you to make the correct decisions,” concluded Kamaar.

The revision programme will be broadcasted across VOC’s Facebook and YouTube until the end of the latest exam season.

To watch click here: https://www.youtube.com/@thevoiceofthecape913fmoffi2/streams

For more information contact 021 443 3580