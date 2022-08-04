VOC kicks off Muharram Khatum Al Quran programme 1444

Share this article

The Voice of the Cape Radio is ushering in Muharram 1444 – the Islamic New Year – with a special Khatum al Quran.

In collaboration with the Department of Quranic Affairs, VOC will kick off the on-air launch on Thursday evening, 4 August 2022. The Khatum will be rendered by a unique line-up of renowned Shuyoog, hufaath and Qari’s.

“We are welcoming the new year with bringing the Kalam of Allah into our homes. We all have a lot of hopes [and] duas or even New Years resolutions. And what better way to start off the new year than by listening to the recitation of the holy Quran?” questioned A.M Inspirations Presenter, Jasmina Petersen.

The first 3 ajaza will be recited by Moulana Salim Peck alongside students, Haafith Abubakr Taliep and Haafith Mugtar Jamie, facilitated by Journey To Greatness presenter, Imtiyaaz Hendricks, between 9pm and midnight.

Education Indaba presenter Riedwaan Ahmed will thereafter pick up after Jumuah on Friday, between 2-4 pm. Hufaath students of moulana Saliem Gaibie, Abbas Moerat, Haafith Mubeen Zalgoankir and Haafith M.Allie Frydie will cover ajaza 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

From 4pm, presenter M. Faseeg Petersen then takes over during Drive Time, up until 9pm. Ajaza 7-9 will be rendered by Haafith Altaaf Osman, Talha Cozyn and M Ihsan Davids. Junaid Benjamin will thereafter facilitate students of Moulana Saleem Gaibie Al Tanzil Institute up until midnight on Friday evening.

Sports Hub Presenter Shafiek Sedick then resides over Haafith Gamza Forbes, Sheigh Abdullah Forbes and Haafith Farees Hendricks for ajaza 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

Presenter Imtiyaaz Hendricks then joins the airwaves once more to resume Juz 13 to 15 on Saturday morning, between 10- 1pm by hufaath Leak Brothers, Gasant, Esa and Musa. Ajaza 16-18 will be rendered by Sh Ighsaan Davids and students, during Golden Hour presented by Moegammad Ayyoob Allies during 1-4 PM.

M. Fasiegh Petersen will take over as Haafith Naeem Abdol and his students complete ajaza 19-21.

Between 7- 9 pm Junaid Benjamin facilitates Sh Ebrahiem Floris and Haafith students Faseegh Floris, M Ameen Floris and Tameem Gafoor. Thereafter Boeta Rajie Devajie takes over presenting between 9 and midnight, covering Ajaza 22-25

The last five ajaza will be concluded on Sunday, where Juz 26 and 27 will be recited at the Auwal masjid, in Dorp street, Bo-Kaap from 7-9 am by Sh Dr Qari Muhammad Sheikh. The final stretch of ajaza 28-30 will be concluded by Imam Abduragmaan Salie, Haafith Abubakr Taliep and Gaarieth Williams respectively.

The programme will be concluded by a thikr between 12 pm and thur, In Sha Allah.

** The names included are subject to programming changes