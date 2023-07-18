VOC launches Muharram 1445 AH programme

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

As Muslims across the globe usher in Muharram 1445 AH – The Islamic New Year – Voice of the Cape Radio will host its beloved annual Khatam Al Quran.

The on-air launch will kick off on Thursday afternoon, 27th July 2023, and will be rendered by an incredible line-up of over 30 renowned hu’faath.

Listeners can expect melodious voices from a variety of talent that hail from across the Mother City and beyond. Chapters of the glorious Quran will be recited by students from Shaykh Abdullah Awaldien, Shaykh Allie Davids, Shaykh Ighsaan Davids, Shaykh Ebrahim Floris, Shaykh Abduragmaan Salie, Shaykh Ameen Abdooroft, Shaykh Muneer Satardien and Moulana Saleem Peck.

However, standalone Qurah can also be expected.

“This is the highlight of our Muharram program and we have ensured only the top Qurah will recite on our airwaves, and this is only for the benefit of the listener. The best way to usher in the new year is with the perfect word of Allah SWT. Let us utilize these moments and beseech upon Allah SWT to grant us a prosperous new year,” smiled Programming Manager, Rashieda Davids.

Juz 1 – 3 will be recited from 12h00 – 15h00 on Thursday July, 27 th

Juz 4 – 6 will be recited from 16h00 – 18h00

Juz 7 – 9 will be recited from 19h00 – 21h00

Juz 10 – 12 will be recited from 21h00 – 00h00 on Friday July, 28 th

Juz 13 – 15 will be recited from 07h00 – 10h00

Juz 16 – 17 will be recited from 10h00 – 12h00

After Jumuah

Juz 18 – 19 will be recited from 14h00 – 16h00

Juz 20-23 will be recited from 16h00 – 20h00

Juz 24-27 will be recited from 21h00 – 00h00 on Saturday July, 29 th

Juz 28-30 will be recited from 07h00 – 11h00

Exclusive programmes to look out for during the month is:

Life of Sahaba

“We will unpack the life of the ten companions of the Prophet Muhammad PBUH and draw inspiration from their trials and tribulations. The sacrifices they (RAH) made for the ummah is incomparable and what better time to learn about their (RAH) journeys than now as we head into the new year,” described producer of Life of Sahaba, Jasmina Petersen.

The newfound show will be presented by Riedwaan Ahmed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between 20h00 and 21h00.

However, this is not the only new addition to programming as a live Muharram lecture will be delivered by Moulana Muhammad Arendse during 19h00 – 20h00 on two consecutive Sunday evenings during the Education Indaba slot. (23rd July, and 29th July 2023)

Apart from this, Moulana Irshaad Sedick will be hosting a show that will delve into the history of Islamic Year and the significant events that should be highlighted to the Muslim community.

And then finally, from 04h30 until 06h00 you can hear Jasmina Petersen present Muharram: A Clean slate with Mualima Zaytoon Ebrahim.

“This is an opportunity to rid your heart of jealousy and prepare your soul for the upcoming year with pure intentions and clean spirit,” added producer Jasmina Petersen.

The Khatam will culminate on Saturday, 29th July 2023, with a dhikr at Beit-ul-Aman Old Age Home in Wynberg. Furthermore, Golden Hour will be presented live from 13h00 to 16h00 with veteran presenter, Yusuf Fisher.

This is a culmination of VOC’s Corporate Social Relief (CSR) initiative for the month of July. Funds were raised by VOC listeners in aid of five isolation rooms that are needed for residents at the frail care centre in Wynberg.

Station manager, Goolam Fakier, expressed his well wishes to the community during this auspicious time. He encourages reflection during transition from one year to the next.

“As we welcome the Islamic New Year 1445, let us reflect on the significance of this blessed occasion. This is a time of renewal, a chance for us to draw closer to Allah and seek His mercy and guidance in the year ahead. Together, let’s work towards fostering a world filled with peace, tolerance, and understanding. May Allah bless you and your loved ones abundantly in this New Year. May He grant you strength, wisdom, and the ability to overcome any challenges that may come your way. May your days be filled with joy, and your heart be content with the blessings of Allah,” said an enthusiastic Fakier.

Lastly, VOC is launching a soft (digital) and hard new calendar for 1445 AH. These calendars can be collected from local masjied in the area.

Muḥarram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the four sacred months of the year when warfare is forbidden. It is said to be the second holiest month after Ramadan.

** The names included are subject to programming changes