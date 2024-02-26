VOC launches two-day pre-Eid pop-up market

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Listen up Cape Town! – Get ready for a shopping extravaganza as the Voice of the Cape radio (VOC) is set to host its pre-Eid market over two days this year!

Launching the market on VOC Breakfast, Sales, and Marketing assistants Raafieka Layman and Aqeelah Rowland said they are excited to announce that this year’s pre-Eid market will take place over two days.

The market will be held on 30-31 March 2024 at Oaklands High School in Lansdowne.

Layman explained, “Entry to the market is free and open to everyone. On Saturday we’ll be open from 8am until 10pm and Sunday we’ll be open from 8am until 5pm.”

Meanwhile, vender applications are now open for R2000 for the two days, with limited space available. Prospective vendors can secure their spot by calling 0214423500 or by sending an email to aqeelah@vocfm.co.za.

Rowland emphasized, “The market is open to everyone whether you’re selling a product or a service.”

She added that the VOC pop-up markets, known for its diverse offerings, has previously featured not only clothing and food stalls but relief agencies, banks, and institutes as well.

In a special event, the market will extend its operating hours until 10pm on Saturday to accommodate VOC’s hosting of a mass iftar. Attendees are invited to bring picnic baskets and join in the festivities of the mass iftar and live taraweeg.

Further details and surprises around the market will be communicated as the event date approaches.

