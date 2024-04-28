VOC management clears air on Shafiek Sedick saga, election advertisement and misinformation

Share this article

Following a series of unfortunate incidents that left the Voice of the Cape Radio (VOC) in the firing line, several misconstrued reports have circled on social media damning VOC for its poor response. Thus, an impromptu interview was hosted by VOC Veteran Presenter, Shafiq Morton on Wednesday evening (April 24, 2024) with the VOC Board of Trust and Station Management where the narrative related to part-time presenter Shafiek Sedick was put to bed.

Before delving into the Sedick saga, VOC’s Board of Trust of Chairperson, Achmat Jacobs reflected on three decades of serving the Muslim community in the Western Cape and beyond.

“We need to reflect on the vision that was encapsulated in 1994, the premise that this community broadcaster was built on. Thirty years ago, there were key individuals that started Voice of the Cape Radio and even then, we were governed by the regulations of the then IBA (Independent Broadcasting Authority) and that hasn’t changed nor has our mandate to serve the community,” said Jacobs.

He further explained the evolution of VOC over the years.

“We have developed other key elements of our broadcasting in the form of social responsibility. We have seen the evolution with the construction of our latest studios but we have also afforded our staff opportunities to further their studies, so we are able to bring only the best broadcasting to our audience,” added Jacobs.

Additionally, VOC’s General Manager Abdul Aleem Gamza detailed the sequence of events that led to the hiatus of Sedick.

“Shafiek Sedick is the chairperson of the Wynberg Concerned Citizens (WCC). Sedick was not present at the luncheon; his name was flighted on social media platforms despite him being absent from the gathering and this has been confirmed by the mayor and the local ward councilor. We must be cognizant of the ramifications that come with jumping on the bandwagon and making damning allegations against people without verified facts,” explained Gamza.

Gamza further detailed the steps moving forward.

“The information that’s floating around on social media that he has been cancelled, fired or suspended is not true. Management has agreed to grant him [Sedick] space to recoup after he received threats to his life. It was for his [Sedick] own safety and we mutually agreed to this resolution following the false claims made against him,” clarified Gamza. “At VOC we pride ourselves in communication, in making sure we understand a situation before we cast judgement. We needed to ascertain the facts before we come before you and we will continue that trajectory where we inform our listeners as we go along. The community may feel the initial statement was not forthcoming, but we shared the information we had at hand at the time,” continued Gamza. “It is critical that the listeners understand this. As management we take this very seriously. We will not tolerate our presenters or any staff member to be abused on social media platforms and we will without a doubt protect them as far as we can,” added Gamza.

Electoral landscape

With just over 30 days left until the general elections set for the 29th May, VOC will cover the biggest election since 1994 within the legal tight rope set by Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and the electoral act.

ICASA has released its Political Election Broadcasts (PEB) which will flight across VOC’s airwaves during the election broadcast period starting on the 26th of April. PEB’s are zero-costed to any broadcaster partaking in election coverage.

Further to this, Political Advertisements (PA) will also be broadcast from any contesting party that wishes to advertise with VOC. However, PAs are paid for as they seek to advance interest in the party. This does not mean VOC its staff or management are aligned to any party broadcasting PAs.

VOC’s Station Manager Goolam Fakier explained VOC will be participating in the election broadcast period.

“One of the biggest reasons VOC has taken the decision to participate in this election coverage is that analysts have called it the biggest vote since 1994. We feel that as a community broadcaster it is our responsibility to bring the news as it happens. We want to inform our listeners why it is important to take to the polls,” said Fakier.

Broadcasters deal with third party media agencies when PEBs and PAs are received.

“We cannot approach a political party to advertise on the airwaves of VOC. There is no canvasing of advertising from this broadcaster or any other radio station. But we can approach them for political debates and news related information for the sake of informing the listener,” explained Fakier.

(Political debates will take place on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evening between 18h00 – 21h00. The show, In the ring – dishing political punches, will be hosted by Morton.

Subsequently, the Drive Time show will hit the road every Thursday from the 2nd of May where it will visit areas across the province to gauge residents on their feelings on the road to elections 2024 while allowing parties canvasing on local level an opportunity to oppose or reiterate sentiments shared.)

“This radio does not belong to the Board of Trust or Management of VOC it belongs to the community, and they need to protect the integrity of the station. Also, important is the relationship between the VOC and the City of Cape Town (COCT) and the provincial government. I want people to understand that if the government changes after the 29th May, our relationship will continue with the City. Our business is with the provincial government not with the political party. It has happened in the past and will continue in the future,” explained Fakier. “If you are aggrieved by any political advertising on VOC please lodge it with ICASA. It is your absolute right and if we are found guilty we can be fined anything between R 50 000 to R1 million depending on the severity of the case,” added Fakier.

Misinformation

Gamza reinforced that VOC will work with strict protocols moving forward to eradicate all chances of information distortion.

“We are a community-based broadcaster and we will continue to serve the community. Come and speak to us, lets engage in conversation. Channels are open to address misunderstandings. We will not respond haphazardly, we are aware that there are forces out there looking to vilify us,” said Gamza. “The Muslim Broadcasting Cooperation (MBC) trading as the Voice of the Cape was established with an Islamic ethos and that’s what we need to ensure moving forward. Let us all uphold the Islamic values that are expected from us Muslims,” reiterated Jacobs.

