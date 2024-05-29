VOC News provides an update on voters’ sentiments on the ground

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

As we edge to a close of election day, the VOC team has been out on the road since early this morning to bring you the latest on the sentiments shared by various communities enduring long queues to mark their X.

VOC News can confirm that a common ground all voters shared was the need and desire for positive change within their community, regardless of the difference in personal beliefs and values.

“The parties that the communities aligned themselves with may differ in terms of values, while some residents shared the sentiments that the party they have voted for may not fulfill all their needs,” said one VOC’s news reporter on the ground. “It was interesting to note that a lot of youth came out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right. But the overall turnout on voters marking their X and the resilience of voters enduring long queues, not losing interest to vote, was rather impressive” expressed a reporter.

We have seen this situation of long queues throughout the Cape Metro, explained a VOC journalist, that wherever we went, people were waiting in extended queues to vote, while other areas had shorter queues, naturally so.

“One of the common issues noted with every citizen was a hope of a better South Africa. One resident mentioned that they wanted crime to be curtailed within the community, another mentioned unemployment issues, while the other highlighted load-shedding reduction.” “Regardless of the long wait, it’s all worth it, as many residents expressed a deep sense of privilege in being able to cast their vote in a democratic South Africa,” added a journalist.

