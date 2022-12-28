VOC presenter bids farewell to the airwaves

Share this article

By Feroz Shaik

Muhammed Sheik, the host of Born to Serve and Reciters of Quraan and Sunday Live bade farewell to the Voice of the Cape when he hosted his last show on December 24th.

The popular presenter leaves Cape Town to take up a four-year training programme in Johannesburg in the field of Psychiatry through Wits University.

Sheik, who was born in Durban, grew up in Saudi Arabia where he attended primary school before completing high school in Estcourt, started off as a guest presenter in 2015 through the Muslim Student’s Association before officially hosting his own show in May 2015.

His first show was Born to Serve, featuring people in the community, before becoming host of Reciters of Quraan, dedicated to profiling local, and international hufaath.

“They inspired me the most. From a long week of working in medicine to shift focus on the weekend was like a breath of fresh air. Getting to know people’s stories was like a self-inspiration and gave me a sense of motivation and inspired me,” Sheik emphasised.

Although there was a lot of sacrifice as his shows were on the weekend, Sheik said the effort was well worth it.

A humble Sheik said connecting with people over the airwaves and being afforded the opportunity to meet them in person was some of the memories that will stay with him forever.

“After bidding the listeners of VOC farewell during my last show, I got to meet an avid listener who lived in Salt River and thoroughly enjoyed listening to my show,” he shared.

“She waited for me to come out of the studio and said she was so happy to meet me, this humbled me to the core as I had no idea that I meant so much to our listeners. Meeting and chatting to VOC listeners gave me the greatest inspiration as it made me connect with them on a more personal level, it also afforded me the opportunity to ask them to make duah [pray] for me,” he added.

Another memory that Sheik highlights is the Taraweeg broadcasts, meeting different Imams and going to different mosques and areas like Bonteheuwel and Mitchells Plain brought him joy. He also highlights the Taraweeg broadcasts at the studios of VOC during the Covid lockdown as a special memory.

“Interviewing people like senior politicians to people as young as five and six are memories that also stands out,” Sheik said.

The interactions with people and guests, and engaging with staff, are some of the things that Sheik will miss the most.

Although Sheik had a noticeably short stint at Radio Islam, it is at the Voice of the Cape where Sheik made his mark and says he wants to settle down in Johannesburg and does not have any immediate short-term plans of getting back onto the airwaves.

