VOC marks 20th Ahlan Wa Sahlan outreach

With the month of Ramadan setting into winter, VOC hopes to warm up the hearts of the impoverished through the annual Ahlan Wa Sahlan project. Now in its 20th year, the AWS outreach has been a key project of the station’s social responsibility programme and a firm favourite amongst staff and the various structures.

The programme aims, in accordance with our Islamic values, to promote social justice and community bonds, through the glorious recitation of the holy Quran. Every Sunday during this holy month, the VOC will be hosted by a local masjid and will see the completion of a Khatam and thikr.

The programme will conclude with a mass iftar, followed by the distribution of food.

Individuals of all faiths are invited to join in on the project and show their support and solidarity with all those struggling and suffering throughout the world.

The VOC urges its listeners and readers to contribute to this project by signing up a group/groups who will recite a Khatam.

For more information and to sign up, click on the link below:

KHATAM – AHLAN WA SAHLAN 2019 FORM

VOC is supported by various other organisations including Gift of the Givers in this project. In order to provide the community with clothing and non-perishable food items, we urge the community to support by dropping off all donations at VOC studios at 2 Queenspark Ave in Salt River. Call 021 442 3500 for more information

RAMADAAN DATES AHLAN WA SAHLAN – 1440 /2019 6 RAMADAAN 1440 SUNDAY 12TH MAY 2019 MASJIDUL MUBARAK Adam Tas Street, Ext 13, Belhar ML Ilyaas Samaai 082 606 8233

Rashaad Landers (Chairman) Email: masjiedmubarak1@gmail.com

082 888 3264 13 RAMADAAN 1440 SUNDAY 19TH MAY 2019 AL JAAMIA UTHMANIA MASJIED Jakkalsvlei Road, Bonteheuwel Yaghyah Canfield (Secretary) 084 758 9823

Email: fsalie@mweb.co.za ML Fahgmie Salie 072 196 2553 20 RAMADAAN 1440 SUNDAY 26 MAY 2019 MASJIDUL JAMA’AH Cnr. Vygekraal & Kunene Street, Primrose Park Mogamat Salie Isaacs (Chairman) 084 084 4999

Email: jamiya.tus.sabr@gmail.com Sheikh Moosa Titus 083 380 7900 27 RAMADAAN 1440 SUNDAY 2ND JUNE 2019 NURUL LATIEF MASJIED Kramat Road, Faure Ebrahim Peters (Secretary) 082 562 5454

Email: epeers111@gmail.com Imam Adam Philander 021 6376589

083 945 4030

VOC

