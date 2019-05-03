VOC marks 20th Ahlan Wa Sahlan outreach

With the month of Ramadan setting into winter, VOC hopes to warm up the hearts of the impoverished through the annual Ahlan Wa Sahlan project. Now in its 20th year, the AWS outreach has been a key project of the station’s social responsibility programme and a firm favourite amongst staff and the various structures.
The programme aims, in accordance with our Islamic values, to promote social justice and community bonds, through the glorious recitation of the holy Quran. Every Sunday during this holy month, the VOC will be hosted by a local masjid and will see the completion of a Khatam and thikr.
The programme will conclude with a mass iftar, followed by the distribution of food.
Individuals of all faiths are invited to join in on the project and show their support and solidarity with all those struggling and suffering throughout the world.
The VOC urges its listeners and readers to contribute to this project by signing up a group/groups who will recite a Khatam.
For more information and to sign up, click on the link below:
KHATAM – AHLAN WA SAHLAN 2019 FORM
VOC is supported by various other organisations including Gift of the Givers in this project. In order to provide the community with clothing and non-perishable food items, we urge the community to support by dropping off all donations at VOC studios at 2 Queenspark Ave in Salt River. Call 021 442 3500 for more information
|
RAMADAAN DATES
|
AHLAN WA SAHLAN – 1440 /2019
|6 RAMADAAN 1440
SUNDAY 12TH MAY 2019
|MASJIDUL MUBARAK
Adam Tas Street, Ext 13, Belhar
ML Ilyaas Samaai
Rashaad Landers (Chairman)
|13 RAMADAAN 1440
SUNDAY 19TH MAY 2019
|AL JAAMIA UTHMANIA MASJIED
Jakkalsvlei Road, Bonteheuwel
Yaghyah Canfield (Secretary)
ML Fahgmie Salie
|20 RAMADAAN 1440
SUNDAY 26 MAY 2019
|MASJIDUL JAMA’AH
Cnr. Vygekraal & Kunene Street, Primrose Park
Mogamat Salie Isaacs (Chairman)
Sheikh Moosa Titus
|27 RAMADAAN 1440
SUNDAY 2ND JUNE 2019
|NURUL LATIEF MASJIED
Kramat Road, Faure
Ebrahim Peters (Secretary)
Imam Adam Philander
VOC