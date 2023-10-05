VOC returns to Masjidul Quds, marking its 15th year of its annual Pink Hijab Day (PHD)

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“It is about celebrating life, celebrating people’s successes in combating the disease, going into remission, overcoming and being able to assist those suffering. The event touches so many aspects of our lives – our mothers, our sisters, our daughters.”

These are the words of VOC’s programming manager, Rashieda Davids, who highlighted VOC’s Pink Hijab Day (PHD) event taking place on 31 October at Masjidul Quds, 40 Balu Parker Boulevard, Gatesville, Cape Town.

Davids further said that the day affords them the opportunity to “spoil people.”

“We want to make it a day of festivities, awareness, and the remembrance of Allah (SWT) by re-asserting how our faith can pull us through.”

Speaking on VOC’s 10 am Express show this morning, VOC producer, presenter, and member of the coordinating team for the event, Muslimah Ismail, said the theme is “My struggle is my strength.”

She further voiced the importance of challenges as a Muslim and how they strengthen the relationship with the Almighty.

“One of the Ayats (verses) in the Quran which always comes up consistently, especially when it comes to diagnosis and being in remission and struggling, is “Inna ma’al usri yusra” (Verily, with hardship there is ease). What is your struggle can also be your strength, and with any challenge, whether it is big or small, there is strength in that as Allah gives us the ability to not only overcome that but to see it through with wisdom,” reiterated Ismail. “These are the little things that make us stronger in the end, but it also strengthens our faith and our connection to Allah SWT.”

VOC’s producer, presenter, and logistical overseer of the event, Wiedaad Petersen said there is a build of excitement even though, according to Petersen, they have been doing this for 15 years.

“We have been celebrating people, survivors, raising awareness, but we have also been giving people the opportunity to come out to the mass and have their breast scans done for free. And while people value this, note that the lines are very long on the day,” said Petersen.

She went on to commend the Islamic Medical Association of South Africa, which has come on board and is always readily available to assist.

“I think the beauty about my role in all of this is that when I call upon people, I do not know what the response will be, but whether we ask for 1000 of something and they can only give 200 of something, know that we are still grateful,” expressed Petersen.

The way that people respond, explained Petersen, is indicative of the fact they want to be part of this event, Alhamdulillah (all praise is due to Allah), which shows the blessings that come with this event.

“We want people who did not experience this event before, to come out and see what it is about. We are inviting everybody, all ladies and organisations to come on board. We’ve had people who reached out to us and told us that they want to share their story,” added Petersen.

Petersen added that the event is not only centered around the person who is going through cancer but also acknowledges the family member who is there to support them since they are tasked with caring for the ill person and yet, their role is often minimised or forgotten.

Furthermore, VOC’s presenter and producer, Jasmina Petersen, shared details about the pink cake sale.

“We sell various cakes which will be on sale on that day to raise funds for a cancer organisation. I just want to say a big shukran (thank you) to one of our sponsors that has come on board with sponsoring the cake ingredients, and that, of course, is 1UP Cash & Carry,” said a grateful Petersen. “Those who still want to come on board and sponsor us or wish to bake some cakes for us, are welcome to do so, as it will be greatly appreciated. Feel free to contact us on 021 44-3500 for more information if you are interested in donating,” reiterated Petersen.

Photos: VOCfm