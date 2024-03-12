VOC revives Ahlan Wa Sahlan project for Ramadan 1445

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Voice of the Cape (VOC) radio is reintroducing its annual Ahlan Wa Sahlan (AWS) outreach project, reaffirming its commitment to social cohesion and justice during Ramadan. This project aims to strengthen VOC’s bond with its listeners through Quran recitations and community engagement.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, VOC staff and volunteers will visit mosques in impoverished areas every Sunday to complete a Khatam and share Iftar with residents. This initiative not only encourages spiritual contemplation but also nurtures a sense of community and unity.

This year’s AWS project will kick off at Wellington Masjid in Wellington on Sunday, March 17, 2024, followed by events at:

Noorul Islam in Ocean View on 24 March,

Masjidul Amina in Tafelsig on 31 March 31 and

Masjid Darur Rahmaan in Lavender Hill on 7 April

Boeta Cassim Gamiet, speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, emphasized the project’s significance, explaining, “The Ahlan wa Sahlan programmes have been ongoing for a long time. Due to Covid-19, it had to unfortunately stop, but we are so happy that it’s back. This programme has brought the community together, with members contributing whatever they can.”

Gamiet likened the project to a “bank where all your good deeds are being counted,” highlighting the impact of community contributions on those breaking their fasts.

He also called on the community to support the programme, and urged:

“We are appealing to the community to be part and parcel of these programs. If you live near any of the mosques, come out and support the program. Many people from other areas could also contribute to help break the fasts of the people in the communities.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels