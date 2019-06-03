VOC wraps up AWS outreach for Ramadan

It was an emotional “al widaa” to the blessed month of Ramadan at the Nurul Latief masjid in Faure on Sunday, where community members from Macassar and Khayelitsha joined in for an afternoon of spiritual upliftment in the final Ahlan Wa Sahlan programme.

Sunday marked the culmination of the four-week social outreach programme, which saw VOC travel to the most underprivileged communities to engage in athkaar, recitation of the Quran, iftaar and Taraweeh.

Ending off the social project at Nural Latief masjid was symbolic, as it is the final resting place of a man considered as the father of Islam in South Africa, Shaykh Yusuf of Macassar. AWS coordinator Ebrahim Arnold said the tranquillity that existed during their time there spoke about the efforts put in to promote Islam by Shaykh Yusuf and those before him.

“When we had our program at this Masjid it spoke highly of what others did before us to promote, retain and lead Islam at the Masjid and their attempts at spreading the Deen in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas,” he said.

Annually VOC partners with various organisations such as Gift of the Givers, Community Projects, Ottomans Sport, MJC Youth Desk and Pick n Pay for the completion of a Khatam ul Quran and accompanying mass iftar on every Sunday in various communities.



The coordinators of the outreach initiative have hailed its success, but the program itself once again proved that a lot still needs to be done to eradicate poverty in many areas.

Arnold said the project targets destitute communities across the city and seeks to raise awareness to the issues facing residents in these areas.

“If one reflects on the total situation in a time when we are facing unemployment, socio-economic problems and so on, this outreach programme has formed quite an important part of bringing attention to these particular challenges,” explained Arnold.

Arnold stressed that whilst AWS was doing much in the way of bringing attention to the conditions of those in the poorer communities, the project need not be viewed as a solution to those issues.

“Every year we provide awareness and stress how people are suffering right in front of us and we do our bit to help but doing so only during the month of Ramadan is not enough, we need to find a way to do more. Our program serves a purpose in communities and we need to find a way to do this more than once a year,” he said.

VOC would like to issue a heartfelt thank you to all our kind sponsors and listeners who supported the event.

