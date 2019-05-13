VOC’s Ahlan Wa Sahlam project kicks off

Masjid Mubarak in Belhar was buzzing as community members young and old came out in their numbers to support VOC’S first Ahlan Wa Sahlan project which kicked off on Sunday.

Co-ordinator of the VOC Ahlan Wa Sahlan Prof Ebrahim Arnold said every year the project highlights the issues different communities face and helped all key role players assist in tackling those issues.

“When we looked at the Iftaar, the number of females and especially single mothers was mind blowing and it speaks a lot about how single families are affected by poverty in various communities,” he said.

“We need to look closely at this and try to help these families, the project in itself was heartfelt but what wanted us to do more was when we saw those mothers coming out with their children,” he added.

Arnold said Belhar is one of the most impoverished communities on the Cape Flats and the Ahlan Wa Sahlan project stays relevant year after year as communities are always looking for assistance.

“When you see people come to the Masjids, you realise just how many people are struggling and with the help of all sponsors we can somehow make a difference by donating food and clothing items to the masjid,” he said.

Arnold encourages the broader community to come forward and assist where they can.

“We need everyone to play their part and help make a difference,” he stated.

