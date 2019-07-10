Vodacom, MTN and Rain are preparing for e-SIM cards in SA

Share this article

















South Africa’s two largest cellular network providers Vodacom and MTN, and newcomer Rain, plan to accommodate eSIM-cards by 2020.

An eSIM-card is built into a smartphone and needs to be activated by a mobile network to be operational.

Like a traditional SIM-card, it allows users access to mobile networks to make calls, surf the internet or send messages.

A SIM and an eSIM can be used together in one device, and consumers would therefore be able to access different networks on one device.

A number of devices – like the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Samsung Galaxy S9+ – already have eSIMs.

Vodacom was the first South African company to accommodate eSIM cards with the Samsung Galaxy Watch, launched in March.

“[We] are currently targeting the first half of 2020 with eSIM support for other devices,” a Vodacom spokesperson told Business Insider South Africa.

MTN said it is in consultation with manufacturers to finalise its eSIM service.

Newcomer Rain said the launch of its eSIM-cards is depended on its ability to launch a RICA online platform where consumers would be able to register their SIM cards without standing in queues.

Meanwhile, Cell C said most new mobile phones do not yet contain e-SIM cards and it would, therefore, only launch the technology when most devices do.

