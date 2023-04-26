Voice of the Cape Ramadaan Kiddies Project kicks off in May!

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Voice of the Cape, in collaboration with Bucket of Joy, have returned with the Ramadaan Kiddies Project to ignite the hearts of children across the Mother City with joy by providing a full filled day for all those who fasting during the holy month of Ramadaan.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Jasmina Petersen, VOC Producer and Co-convenor of the event, excitedly announced the return of the initiative after the covid 19 pandemic hit South Africa in 2019.

“This time around we are saying this is for children that have fasted in Ramadaan whether it’s the first time, second time or maybe even your tenth time. The children who will benefit from the initiative are those aged between five and ten,” she added.

The event is set to take place on the 13th of May 2023 at the Sunni Masjid in Grassy Park. Food and beverages will be provided free of charge. The program is set to start at 10am until 1pm.

“We have a fully-fledged entertainment for the little ones, we will be having some puppet shows, some beautiful décor that will look like a kiddie’s party, and that is what people can expect on the day as well. We will also provide boerewors rolls and some little treats for the little ones, to keep them entertained and glued to their seats,” she stated.

Unfortunately, the event is at full capacity and no admissions will be accepted