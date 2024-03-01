Voice of the Cape preludes Ramadaan programming with exciting changes

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

With the holy month of Ramadan edging closer, the Voice of the Cape Production team has been hard at work preparing its on-air programming to align with the increased spirituality during the most auspicious month in the Islamic calendar. This year, the theme is based on the following hadith record in Al-Bukhāri and Muslim:

Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (may Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said: “Allah, Glorified and Exalted, said: ‘I am as My slave thinks of Me, and I am with him wherever he remembers Me.’ By Allah, Allah is more pleased with the repentance of His servant than one of you would be upon finding his lost camel in a barren desert. ‘Whoever draws nearer to Me by a hand span, I draw nearer to him by a cubit; and whoever draws nearer to Me by a cubit, I draw nearer to him by a fathom; and whoever comes towards Me walking, I go to him running.'”

Programming will thus revolve around the spiritual upliftment of the individual to view our Rabb in a positive light to most benefit from his blessings. Speaking on VOC Breakfast, programming manager Rashieda Davids, producer and host of A.M. Inspirations, Jasmina Petersen, and producer Quanita Kamaar elaborated on the extended programming that listeners of Voice of the Cape could expect in the coming month. Davids elaborated on the background work committed by the team, which began towards the end of last year, stating:

“The preparation started in earnest, probably around October or November. And, yes, goals were set in terms of getting Ramadaan programming ready. We know that so many people—so many of our shuyookh—aren’t necessarily available for live programming, so we just needed to be creative around that. The goal that was set for the end of February was to have about 80%–90% of our recordings and stuff in place.”

Jasmina Petersen stressed the importance of the theme when remembering the spiritual element of Ramadaan and the opportunity it offers to the believer due to the major rewards bestowed, stating:

“What we are taking from this theme is where Allah SWT says that he is to his slave as his slave thinks of him (Allah). Now, if we tell each and everyone, if I tell you I am to my slave as he thinks of me, this is what Allah is saying.”

Petersen further stated the hadith promotes positive thinking, which is something essential for all Muslims in the holy month, especially with the crisis in Gaza hovering in the minds of all.

“It promotes positive thinking, number one. And, also, we bear in mind the fact that our brothers and sisters in Palestine are going through a difficult time, and we have to go on with our lives, but, in the back of our minds, in the deepest of our hearts, we yearn for Palestine to be free,” said Petersen.

Listeners can expect changes across all programmes, from name changes to regular shows to shifts in time schedules and content. Additionally, this year, listeners to Voice of the Cape can expect changes to late night programming, with Voice of the Cape broadcasting live for 72 hours from Friday to Sunday.

VOC News