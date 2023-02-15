Volunteer across the globe race to provide relief to Turkey earthquake victims.

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

In a three-story office building in Diyarbakir, volunteers organize the logistics of getting help to earthquake victims in Turkey while inhaling clouds of cigarette smoke and sipping cups of black tea as they render their services to the victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake disaster in Turkey.

Millions of individuals affected by the disaster last week are being provided with supplies by dozens of volunteers from across the globe, among which are Gift of the Givers and Penny Appeal South Africa which has been operating out of offices and providing supplies to millions of survivors.

They are but one small part of a vast network of humanitarian initiatives launched by everyday Turks. According to Al Jazeerah, 30-year-old sociologist Evin Seker claims that his motivation stems from the willingness to support humanity, “I previously worked as a volunteer for an NGO helping children, and when the earthquake happened, we all came together to help the people who have lost everything,” Seker reiterated to Al Jazeerah.

Photo: Pexels