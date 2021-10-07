Vote for Cape Town in World Travel Awards 2021

Share this article

















Voting for the World Travel Awards closes on 24 October and Cape Town is once again up for a host of awards, including the World’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2021, a title it currently holds. Let’s make sure that our City retains this prestigious accolade that will help boost the local tourism sector’s recovery.

“I’m calling on all our residents to vote for Cape Town in the various categories as receiving these awards would be a significant accolade and will help boost our tourism and hospitality sector. With increased vaccinations and the easing of the national lockdown, Cape Town is well-positioned to see a substantial recovery during the coming Summer season.”

“The tourism sector is a key pillar of the local economy and we can help Cape Town remain front of mind for local and international visitors by winning these awards. It will reaffirm the appeal of Cape Town as a popular tourism destination and greatly assist in bringing back visitors. It’s time to vote for Cape Town,” said Executive Mayor Dan Plato.

Additional Cape Town nominees in the 2021 World category are:

Cape Town International Airport is once again up for World’s Leading Airline 2021

Table Mountain for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction

Cape Town as World’s Leading City Break Destination as well as World’s Leading City Destination,

The Twelve Apostles Hotel for World’s Leading Luxury Hotel,

Villa Two at Ellerman House in Bantry Bay for World’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa,

Lawhill Luxury Apartments at the V&A Waterfront for World’s Leading Serviced Apartments,

Go2Africa in the Cape Town CBD for World’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator,

In other categories:

Babylonstoren Hotel in Franschhoek for World’s Leading Resort Sensory Garden

World’s leading low-cost airline cabin crew – Kulula and Mango

South Africa as World’s Leading Destination

South Africa is up for World’s Leading Safari Destination

To cast your vote, visit: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

Voting for the Africa categories has closed and the winners will be announced soon. Cape Town International Airport is also up for Africa’s Leading Airport, while Table Mountain, Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront are in the running for Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction.

Photo sourced