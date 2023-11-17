Voter registration weekend: Home Affairs extends office hours for temp ID’s

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

With the 2024 national elections approaching there has been an emphasis on getting more people to register to vote. Often, the most common challenge cited by many is the misplacement or loss of their identification documents.

To register to vote, a valid South African identity document is required, which includes a green barcoded ID book, an ID smartcard, or a valid temporary ID certificate.

As a result, the Department of Home Affairs is extending its operating hours for the voter registration weekend scheduled for the 18 and 19 November, to offer ID-related services and support to eligible voters in preparation for the upcoming elections.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Friday, Home affairs Provincial Manager Yusuf Simons, said that offices across the metro will be open from 8am until 5pm over the weekend.

However, services during this period will primarily focus on processing applications for temporary ID certificates.

“Temporary ID’s will be issued on the spot.”

He said that individuals will need to bring two ID photos and pay a fee of R70 for this service and that it would be valid for three months, enabling holders to vote, open bank accounts, or fulfil any other ID-related requirements.

Simons confirmed that home affairs will also be facilitating the collection of previously unclaimed IDs and expressed concern about the approximately 22,000 uncollected IDs in the Cape Metro area.

“A lot of people have raised concerns that when they visit the offices during the week they stand in long queues.” ‘We encourage people to come and uncollected their ID’s cover this weekend.”

He said that while their primary focus will be voter registration, they are ready to assist those needing help with other queries if there’s spare capacity and minimal footfall in the offices for temp ID’s.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels