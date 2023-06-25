Vuyiso Tyhalisisu elected ANC Western Cape chairperson

Share this article

Vuyiso Tyhalisisu has been elected Provincial Chairperson of the ANC in the Western Cape at the party’s 9th Provincial Conference in Cape Town.

He secured 311 votes. He was up against Cameron Dugmore who received 282 votes.

Sharon Davids is the new Deputy Chairperson while Neville Delport has been elected as the new Provincial Secretary.

Ayanda Bans will serve as the party’s Deputy Secretary while Derek Appels was elected as unopposed as Treasurer.

The long-awaited conference was delayed numerous times due to several problems within provincial structures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the closing remarks at the conference today.

Source: SABC News