W Cape High Court to deliver judgment in Judge John Hlophe matter

The Western Cape High court will deliver judgment in the Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe matter this morning.

The suspended Judge President took Parliament to court in Cape Town.

Judges Hlophe and Nkola Motata were found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), who recommended that they be removed from office.

Motata was found guilty of gross misconduct for a drunk driving incident in 2007.

While Hlophe tried to influence two Constitutional Court judges unduly.

He allegedly tried to influence them to rule in favour of Jacob Zuma, in the former President’s corruption case with French Arms Company, Thint (Thales).

But Hlophe took Parliament to court saying they must investigate the matter first.

Parliament hit back saying it can’t repeat the work of the Judicial Service Commission.

The Western Cape High Court will deliver its judgment this morning, ahead of the National Assembly vote, set for this afternoon.

Source: SABC News