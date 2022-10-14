Walls close in on Vandals

Share this article

The Economic Infrastructure Task Team and the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement members conducted an integrated intelligence operation which resulted in the discovery and confiscation of vital infrastructure. The raid at a storage facility in Springfield Road, Hanover Park on 22 August 2022 led to the discovery of underground cables belonging to the City of Cape Town and a cellular service provider. A female suspect was arrested, while members continued with the investigation.

On Thursday 13 October 2022, they arrested a second suspect, a 38 year old male. He was apprehended at 5 Dawood Walk, Hanover Park. The suspect transported the stolen cables in a hijacked vehicle. He was arrested twice, for the underground cables and a hijacking case that was reported in Parow. The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s court on Monday, 17 October 2022 for possession of suspected stolen property and in the Bellville Magistrate’s court for hijacking on the same day.

In an unrelated incident, members of the National Intervention Unit received information about a suspect carrying a firearm in Extension 13, Belhar yesterday. They responded swiftly and as they approached, the suspect threw a black bag on the ground and fled, jumping a wall in one of the premises. Police found a firearm with a magazine and two rounds of ammunition inside the bag while the suspect is still being sought.

Anyone with information about illegal possession of firearms is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or utilise the MySAPS mobile application.

Source: SAPS




