War in Yemen can be stopped, warring parties support peace deal – UN envoy

The four-year war in Yemen can be stopped because the warring sides still support a UN peace deal brokered in Stockholm last December, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday.

The war between the Houthis and a Saudi-backed coalition supporting the Yemeni government has killed many tens of thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.

Griffiths said in Geneva he believes that “this war in Yemen is eminently resolvable.” Both parties “continue to insist that they want a political solution and the military solution is not available,” the diplomat added.

Last week a meeting between the warring sides, on a UN ship in the Red Sea, brought a surprise breakthrough, with agreement on technical aspects of a ceasefire deal in the flashpoint port of Hodeidah, Reuters said. Operational agreements on troop withdrawal plans under the Stockholm deal were also reached.

(Source: Russia Today)

