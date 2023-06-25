Ward Councilor Peter Helfrich urges SAPS to increase police visibility in Macassar

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Three employees, employed by a contractor of the City of Cape Town, were attacked by 10 armed men around 13:05 in Macassar, Cape Town, yesterday.

One of the victims, who did not wish to disclose their identity, said that the armed men aggressively approached them on-site, forcing them to the ground.

The victim added that all the men were armed and threatened to shoot them should they refuse to cooperate.

“Once again, criminals who do not reside in our ward come into our ward to do their criminal activities. These criminals know that our local Macassar police station is under-resourced and undermanned, and they take advantage of this,” said Ward Councilor Peter Helfrich.

He went on to say that it is “unfair to residents and the local police officers.”

Helfrich further urged the South African Police Services (SAPS) to keep their promises to increase police visibility on the ground.

Photo: VOCfm