Warrant of arrest issued for co-accused in Al-Noor Orphanage Saga

Share this article

















A warrant of arrest has been issued for a senior staff member at the Al-Noor Child and Youth Care Centre, in Woodstock, after he failed to appear in court on Friday.

The 26-year-old man faces two charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, sexual assault and the sexual grooming of a child.

He was arrested alongside the center’s 49-year-old manager shortly after the Department of Social Development removed 17 children due allegations of physical and sexual abuse surfaced in June. The facility was evicted later that month.

The manager, who is out on R5000 bail, faces three charges of contravening the Immigration Act and charges of conspiracy to commit fraud.

The Cape Town Magistrates’ Court signed off a warrant of arrest for the 26-year-old suspect and his bail was effectively withdrawn.

The matter has since been postponed to October 11th.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments