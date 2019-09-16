Warriors of Hope look to expand the fight against violence

Share this article

















A local organisation which has been engaging with youth on gender-based violence and many other social ills for the past few years at Bramble Way Primary School in Bonteheuwel is looking to expand and extend its reach. Warriors of Hope is looking for more facilitators and male role models to inspire the youth and to teach them how to build their lives and communities in positive and meaningful ways.

“There has been an outcry with regard to gender-based violence and the question is: what can we do in a structured and sustainable way?” said member of Warriors of Hope South Africa, Shanaaz Galant.

“From the engagements with the learners, we find that they do things that are not only disrespectful to each other but to themselves as well. There’s a tendency for them to emulate the violence they see around them and what we need to do is test their coping skills and build their self-esteem.”

Warriors of Hope is looking to fill the “dead days” of the school term – which often occur just after examinations and before the end of the term – with insightful, helpful and constructive programmes aimed at building a healthier, stronger, more respectful and positive society.

“Many learners tend to cope with things by swearing, emulating violence and by working themselves up,” said Galant.

“[But] we saw a girl saying she went home, saw her caregiver swearing at her, and the girl asked herself: is this within my control or out of my control? Do I respond by swearing back at her and causing more conflict? She then took her sister and walked away.

These are the kinds of life-skills programmes we have, in terms of teaching learners how to cope with the things they’re dealing with and how to build their self-esteem and believe in themselves.”

Galant urges all those able to assist not to hesitate to contact the founder of the organisation.

“We always lament about the state of the world…but the question we ask ourselves first, and the question we challenge everybody else to ask, is: what can I do to contribute in a sustainable way and to bring betterment in our society?”

To contribute or to become a part of the programme, contact the chairperson and founder of Warriors of Hope, Zeenat Parker on 082 824 8797.

“This is part of our da‘wah– to prevent even one child from saying ‘I’m giving up and I’m adding to the crime stats’,” said Galant.

“We’ve given you the cellphone number – the ball is in your court.”

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments