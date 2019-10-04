WATCH | Cebo Mhleli Mbatha’s father speaks about Clifton murder and loss

Share this article

















Nineteen-year-old Cebo Mhleli Mbatha was stabbed to death on Clifton 3rd beach, Cape Town, on September 29 2019. His father, Linda Mbatha, went to the city to ensure his son’s body is returned to Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal. Police are investigating the murder, but no arrests have been made.

“He was a very good boy and a brave man,” said Mbatha. “You have dreams of a person — I had a dream when I sent him to UCT. I dreamt one day I would have a lawyer in my house, only to find that the journey was ending too soon.

“I went to find closure, as I wanted to know what the place looks like [where he died].”

Friends and family have started a #JusticeForMhleli initiative to draw attention to the case.

(SOURCE: TIMES LIVE)

