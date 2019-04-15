Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

15 April 2019 / 9 Sha’ban 1440

You are at:»»»WATCH: Egyptian archaeologists unveil 4,400yo tomb with spectacular paintings
Some of the elaborate markings inside the tomb [Image Source: Russia Today, Photo Credits: © AFP / Mohamed el-Shahed]

WATCH: Egyptian archaeologists unveil 4,400yo tomb with spectacular paintings

0
By on International, News
Egyptian archaeologists have unveiled an incredibly detailed and decorative tomb in the Giza Governorate. The 4,400-year-old site belonged to a Fifth Dynasty nobleman called ‘Khuwy’.

The L-shaped tomb’s chambers bear inscriptions and colorful reliefs that are so well preserved that the experts excavating the site were able to discern the fingerprints of the tomb’s painter.

The tomb itself is mostly made from white limestone blocks, while the stunning paintings within were created with a special green resin, according to the Egyptian antiquities ministry.

(Source: Russia Today)

Share this article

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.