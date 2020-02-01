WATCH: Enock Mpianzi’s funeral service

Share this article

















Enock Mpianzi’s funeral service is underway at the Kensington High School in Johannesburg. The 13-year-old learner from Parktown Boys High drowned two weeks ago while on a school camp in Brits in the North West.

Gauteng Education HOD Edward Mosuwe is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service.

Mpianzi drowned at the Nyathi Riverbreak and resort during a school camp in the first week of school.

The school principal and district officials were subsequently placed on precautionary suspension.

Source: SABC NEWS

