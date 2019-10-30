WATCH | Gotcha! Dogs attack suspected house robber after he flees into neighbour’s yard

Share this article

















A man suspected of robbing a home in Gansbaai, in the Western Cape, was attacked and bitten by two dogs on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut told News24 via a statement that members of the neighbourhood watch had spotted the suspect carrying stolen goods out of a local home.

“They gave chase and the suspect jumped from a roof into the premises with two dogs,” he said.

In a video that has been circulated widely on social media, the suspect can be seen wrestling with the canines in an attempt to loosen their grip on him.

The dogs were undeterred and continued their attack.

The suspect only received reprieve after the dogs’ owner intervened.

“The suspect sustained injuries to his arms and legs,” said Traut.

He was taken to a medical facility where his injuries were attended to.

He was then arrested on a charge of housebreaking and theft.

He is due to appear at the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

