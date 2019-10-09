WATCH: Octogenarian facing eviction in Cape Town

An 80-year-old Woodstock resident is at loggerheads with the City of Cape Town.

Kenneth Blaine has been renting a house owned by the municipality since 1976 and now the City wants to sell it to the highest bidder, as part of its redevelopment of properties close to the inner city.

Blaine is one of many residents unhappy about the municipality’s plans, which seem to be at any cost.

He says he now has nowhere to go.

“What can you do with the council?” Blaine asked.

“If they want to do something they do it if you don’t have the money to fight them what can you do?”

The City of Cape Town has promised him housing elsewhere but he fears that there will be no place like home.

