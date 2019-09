It’s official. You cannot smack your children.

The Constitutional Court has upheld the 2017 ruling against corporal punishment in the home.

The South Gauteng High Court had struck down the defence of reasonable chastisement, saying physical discipline violates children’s rights.

Sonke Gender Justice believes the ruling will help curb child abuse.

