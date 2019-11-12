Water levels in Cape dams stable

Share this article

















The Western Cape dam levels have stabilised 66.2 percent, slight decrease from last week, but more than three percent higher than the same time last year.

The dams that supply the City of Cape Town with water are on average more than 83 percent full.

Provincial Environmental Affairs Department’s spokesperson James Brent Styan said they are concerned about other areas of the province such as the Karoo, and especially around the Kannaland district which includes towns like Ladismith and Calitzdorp, and up in the northern parts of the West Coast where we are concerned about the situation, particularly with in the agricultural sector where many farms still have not received any rain.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

