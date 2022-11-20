Water Research Commission laments disparities in access to proper sanitation in SA

Share this article

The Water Research Commission has lamented disparities in access to proper sanitation in South Africa, as the country marked UN World Toilet Day on Saturday.

The United Nations says that globally, 3.6 billion people are still living with poor-quality toilets that ruin their health and pollute their environment.

The Water Research Commission’s CEO Jennifer Molwantwa says not everyone has the experience of a flushing toilet.

“Some of the people in South Africa, are not able to access water and sanitation. But more importantly, with those that have access, there are still a lot of disparities related to where you come from, and the kind of sanitation you’ll get. Here we talk to issues around unserviced urban informal settlements, some of the rural areas, as well as tribal lands and trust lands. But also, even in the cities, depending on where you come from, not everybody has got an experience of what we call the flushing toilet.”

Cape Town installs flushing toilets

`The City of Cape Town says it’s installing about 500 new flush toilets in various informal settlements.

The 19th of November was set by the United Nations as World Toilet Day to inspire action for about 4 billion people who live without proper toilets.

Acting Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Siseko Mbandezi says while it is not possible to always provide flushing toilets in informal settlements, the city is exploring the most appropriate options.

Mbandezi says they’ve been able to provide over 22 000 chemical container toilets where it has not possible to install full flush toilets, over the past nine years.

World Toilet Day highlights sanitation challenges in Nelson Mandela Bay:

