Water restored to several areas following 72-hour water disruptions

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The City of Cape Town said proactive essential maintenance on the Cape Flats water network is coming to an end today, this after 22 communities on the Cape Flats were left without water since the start of the week.

Speaking to VOC News residents from areas such as Lavender Hill, Ottery and Pelican Park expressed great disappointment, claiming that no thorough measures were put in place to assist the elderly and disabled from several communities.

“It is such a bad thing to be without water for three days, yes there was prior communication, but how can we be without water for three days with senior people expected to walk to water distribution points that are far from where they reside.”

“It is very challenging to be without water, although we are doing water drives, it is still not enough. My concern is that people from old age facilities were affected severely and going forward all these elements should be considered.”

Mayoral committee member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien has confirmed that water supply has been restored in certain areas with four out of six valves successfully replaced.

“We did a test in various areas last night and residents in several areas reported that they have sufficient water supply, which is a good indication that the valves are holding up and that the maintenance conducted has been successful,” he added.