From the news desk

WC Avian Flu outbreak not yet contained

Western Cape officials have reiterated calls to the public to seek professional assistance amid an Avian Flu outbreak among wild sea birds in the province.

The provincial Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning says the outbreak has claimed the lives of hundreds of birds over the past few days. An average of 500 birds are dying per day on Dyre Island, a breeding colony.

Department spokesperson, James Brent-Styan, says worst affected areas are the De Mond Nature Reserve and the Bergrivier Municipality.

The outbreak has been under surveillance since it was first detected in May and has seen a substantial spike, presumably due to the current breeding season.

Brent Steyn says the next 14-days will be important as attempts to contain the outbreak continue. He urged people to avoid coming in close contact or touching the birds and instead to seek the help of officials or the SPCA.

VOC

 


