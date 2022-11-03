Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

WC Blue Dot project comes to a screeching halt as funds dry up

LOCAL

The Western Cape’s Blue Dot pilot project, which incentivised taxi drivers to improve and adopt safer driving habits, will cease operations at the end of this month, because of a lack of funding. Hailed as a ‘game-changer’, the project rewarded drivers by analysing the data from onboard trackers fitted to each participating vehicle, monitoring routes, and considering the feedback from passengers and other members of the public. MEC for Mobility, Daylin Mitchell, says they will continue to engage with the national government for funding.

 

 


