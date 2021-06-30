WC cold fronts expected to ease by Thursday

Share this article

















The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of gale force winds of up to 100km/h over parts of the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape from Tuesday evening. Disruptive rainfall is also expected for Cape Town and the Cape Winelands.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre is conducting assessments across the metropole, as consecutive cold fronts hitt the Western Cape. The intense storm made landfall on Sunday night and brought along strong winds, heavy rain and rough seas.

Flooding of roads has been reported in numerous areas including Gugulethu, Wynberg, Valhalla Park, Khayelitsha, Hout Bay, Masiphumulele and Overcome Heights. In images shared on social media, roads and houses can be seen submerged in water about a few feet deep.

Western Cape MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said there was a storm warning of Orange level 8 by Tuesday night. The interior of the province, as well as along the coastal regions between Alexander Bay and Saldanha, are predicted to be affected by strong winds.

The inclement weather is likely to disrupt delivery of essential services and cause damage in both formal and informal settlements.

Bredell cautioned against travelling over the next two days, warning that high-sided vehicles may be at risk of tipping as result of crosswinds particularly on the N1, N7 and N14.

“We urge that people take precautions and, in case of emergency, reach out to the disaster response teams who remain on standby.”

He explained that an estimated 6 300 have been people affected by the flooding. This including more than 2 500 structures, some of which were illegally erected in wetlands and stormwater ponds, as well as 3 250 structures in the northern parts of the metro. Assessments in areas including Strand and Mfuleni are ongoing.

According to the City, SASSA has insisted that affected persons be housed in community facilities which the City says it cannot accommodate “due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health and safety precautions that apply to prevent the spread of disease”.

An Orange level 6 warning has been issued for rainfall in the City, which is expected to ease into Thursday evening.

Residents in distress are urged to contact the City’s Emergency Department on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.