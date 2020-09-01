Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WC Com Safety MEC condemns bail granted to alleged hitman

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The Western Cape MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz has written to the National Prosecuting Authority to inquire about the release on bail of an alleged hit-man last week.

The twenty-year-old suspect was released on a one-thousand-five-hundred-rand bail after he allegedly shot and killed a nineteen-year-old man in a gang-related shooting.

Fritz has also asked the provincial Court Watching Brief Unit to monitor the case closely.

Fritz’s spokesperson, Cayla-Anny Murray says gang-related violence is a big problem in the province.

“Gangsterism is a huge contributor to violence in our province. Each sphere of government must work together to ensure no stone is left un-turned in the fight against this social ill. Our police officials’ hard work  should not be met with poor prosecution, or the release of a known hit-man back onto our streets putting the lives of  innocent and vulnerable people at risk,” said Frtiz.


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Copyright © 2020 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.