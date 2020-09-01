WC Com Safety MEC condemns bail granted to alleged hitman

Share this article

















The Western Cape MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz has written to the National Prosecuting Authority to inquire about the release on bail of an alleged hit-man last week.

The twenty-year-old suspect was released on a one-thousand-five-hundred-rand bail after he allegedly shot and killed a nineteen-year-old man in a gang-related shooting.

Fritz has also asked the provincial Court Watching Brief Unit to monitor the case closely.

Fritz’s spokesperson, Cayla-Anny Murray says gang-related violence is a big problem in the province.

“Gangsterism is a huge contributor to violence in our province. Each sphere of government must work together to ensure no stone is left un-turned in the fight against this social ill. Our police officials’ hard work should not be met with poor prosecution, or the release of a known hit-man back onto our streets putting the lives of innocent and vulnerable people at risk,” said Frtiz.