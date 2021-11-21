Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WC Community Safety MEC encouraged by stabilised crime trends in the province

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Minister of Community Safety in the Western Cape, Albert Fritz says he’s encouraged by the stabilised crime trends in the province.

He was reacting to the quarterly crime statistics that were released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday. The statistics indicated an increase in most violent crimes in the rest of the country.

Fritz says in the Western Cape, gang-related murders, assault, attempted murders and aggravated robbery have shown a decrease of between three and 15.4% respectively. Common robbery has however increased by 2%.

Fritz says the numbers are a confirmation that the provincial Safety Plan is on the right track.

 

Second quarter SA crime stats reflect an increase in murder

 

Source: SABC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.