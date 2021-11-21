WC Community Safety MEC encouraged by stabilised crime trends in the province

Minister of Community Safety in the Western Cape, Albert Fritz says he’s encouraged by the stabilised crime trends in the province.

He was reacting to the quarterly crime statistics that were released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday. The statistics indicated an increase in most violent crimes in the rest of the country.

Fritz says in the Western Cape, gang-related murders, assault, attempted murders and aggravated robbery have shown a decrease of between three and 15.4% respectively. Common robbery has however increased by 2%.

Fritz says the numbers are a confirmation that the provincial Safety Plan is on the right track.

Source: SABC