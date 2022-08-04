WC Cosatu embark on strike action over crime and high fuel

Share this article

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape says it will embark on strike action on Thursday against crime and high fuel prices.

Cosatu members will march through the Cape Town CBD, to the provincial legislature, Civic Centre and Parliament.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn says talks to resolve issues have been unsuccessful.

“The march is about the crime issue in our province, [and it is] about the high petrol price that affects us nationally. We have had meetings under the auspices of NEDLAC [National Economic Development and Labour Council] since 2018. Unfortunately, the parties couldn’t reach an agreement. We expect a couple of thousand of workers and community members in Cape Town and we are quite confident that we will have the numbers,” adds De Bruyn.

Meanwhile, residents in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats say they feel unsafe due to high levels of crime in the area.

Female Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) officers as well as metro police officers and their SAPS counterparts have patrolled the area.

They highlighted the important work women across law enforcement agencies in the province do in helping to keep communities safe.

However, 66-year-old Charles Florus says police are not always visible in the area.

“We are still not secure. I cannot walk at night in Bonteheuwel after a certain time. I have to think of my children, they can’t come in late either. We are still under siege as far as I am concerned. I’m still not happy. I want to see the response time of the police when I phone them … at least five-ten minutes. But we waiting [for] to long for them, the response time still needs to be addressed,” says Florus.

The video below examines the fluctuations in the price of fuel:

