WC court dismisses interdict to halt Amazon development, citing ‘fraud’

The construction of Amazon’s planned offices in Cape Town should be allowed to go ahead, according to a court ruling, in a setback for the indigenous people attempting to stop the development.

The ruling from the Western Cape High Court said those opposing the project could not “demonstrate the right to heritage is at risk of suffering any harm”, adding the cultural value of the site is undisputed.

“On the contrary, the papers indicated the development might enhance the land’s resources, having regard to the degraded state of the site when the authorisations were granted.”

Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust is developing the site Amazon was planning to use as a flagship office in Africa, consolidating its employees in the city and hosting new hires for its expanding operations.