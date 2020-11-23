WC DA elects new provincial congress

Share this article

















DA Western Cape Leader, Bongikosi Madikizlea has been re-elected as the party’s provincial leader.

He was one of the candidates who was vying for several top spots in the party’s Western Cape Congress, which was hosted virtually this year, due to COVID-19.

Madikizela beat Masizole Mnqasela and Wendy Philander, in the race for the position of DA Leader in the province.

Provincial Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz was elected as the Deputy Leader, while Jaco Londt was voted in as the Provincial Chairperson.

JP Smith, Grant Twigg and Geordin Hill-Lewis are the provincial vice chairpersons.

Provincial Chairperson of Finance is Erik Marais and the additional Members are Peter Helfrich; Carl Pophaim; Zimkitha Sulelo and Lorraine Botha.

Around a thousand delegates voted during the online congress.

Source: SABC