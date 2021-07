Share this article

















Dams in the Western Cape are fast filling up as good rainfall continues across the province.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Local Government, James-Brent Styan, says the biggest improvement is the Clanwilliam Dam which increased from 23 percent to just over 94 percent in the last 10 days.

He says the province’s largest dam, Theewaterskloof, is at 99 percent. Styan says dams supplying Cape Town is currently at 93 percent compared to 72 percent this time last year.

Source: SABC