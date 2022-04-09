WC Dept of Social Development pro-active with GBV draft plan

LOCAL
The Western Cape Department of Social Development is embarking on pro-active programs to combat Gender Based Violence in the province. Through its draft 2022/2023 Gender-Based Violence Implementation Plan, the department seeks to tackle GBV reduction methods alongside psychosocial care for GBV survivors.
MEC for Social Development Sharna Fernandez says the department will also be identifying, profiling and supporting youth at risk of criminal behaviour. The plan will be providing support to workers including those in the domestic, sex, and farm industries as well as children, disabled women and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
VOC