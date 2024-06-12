WC detectives charge two suspects for khayelitsha multiple murder case

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Two suspects aged 24 and 28 are due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s court this Friday for their involvement in the murder of three children and a 30-year-old man as well as nine attempted murders in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday evening.

“With the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out. Provincial Serious Violent Crime detectives charged two suspects on Tuesday. Western Cape Serious Violent Crime detectives have been hard at work following a shooting incident that was perpetrated by gunmen at a barber shop on Saturday afternoon in Qwarha Street in Site C, Khayelitsha,” she said.

Meanwhile Western Cape Provincial Minister of Community Safety and Police Oversight Reagan Allan said the swift response from the South African Police Services (SAPS) is a significant breakthrough in the case.

“These suspects must now come forward with additional information that can lead to further arrests to ensure that all those involved are brought to book. These and any other crimes will not be tolerated and are not welcomed in any of our communities. This is the type of policing that we require on a consistent basis as it is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when SAPS utilizes all resources,” he stressed.