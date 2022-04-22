Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
WC education MEC resigns ahead of new Cabinet announcement

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he will announce exciting new changes to his provincial cabinet on Friday. He says in a statement the changes aim to innovate and rethink ways of delivering the province’s priorities of creating employment, safety and well-being for residents.
Meanwhile,  Western Cape Minister of Education, Debbie Schäfer has resigned. This was announced in a joint statement by both, Premier Alan Winde and MEC Schäfer. Schafer has served as the Provincial Minister of Education in the local Government for the last eight years.
According to Schäfer, she’s been offered ‘a job in the legal sector’ in the United Kingdom (UK) which she has accepted. Schäfer is set to enjoy her last day as MEC on the 15th May.
“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Debbie for her excellent service to the people of the Western Cape, especially our province’s children. Anyone who knows Debbie knows that she is a strong and tenacious leader, who fights hard each day to ensure a well-run, quality focused education system in the Western Cape. Her results speak for themselves. The Western Cape has the highest bachelor pass rate in the country, and has reached our highest retention rate ever,” said Winde.
