WC Flying squad arrest 5 suspects in Athlone

Efforts to remove unlicensed firearms from our communities yielded positive results when members of the Western Cape Flying Squad arrested five suspects between the ages of 15 and 34 for the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition late last night.

The members received information about firearms at an address in Athlone and followed up on it. Upon searching the premises, a Taurus .38 special revolver and a 45mm Colt pistol with ammunition were confiscated. The serial numbers of both firearms were removed.

Once charged the suspects will make a court appearance in Athlone Magistrate’s court on Thursday 28 October 2021 on a charge of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

