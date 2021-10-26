Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

WC Flying squad arrest 5 suspects in Athlone

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Efforts to remove unlicensed firearms from our communities yielded positive results when members of the Western Cape Flying Squad arrested five suspects between the ages of 15 and 34 for the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition late last night.

The members received information about firearms at an address in Athlone and followed up on it. Upon searching the premises, a Taurus .38 special revolver and a 45mm Colt pistol with ammunition were confiscated. The serial numbers of both firearms were removed.

Once charged the suspects will make a court appearance in Athlone Magistrate’s court on Thursday 28 October 2021 on a charge of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

Photo SAPS

 


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.