The Western Cape Government has called on the public to consider donating blood.

Premier Alan Winde visited the Western Cape Blood Service blood bank in Cape Town yesterday to help create awareness on the need to donate blood.

The provincial blood service will hold a blood donation drive ahead of the festive season.

The Western Cape has less than a five-day supply of blood currently.

Dr Gregory Bellairs of the provincial blood service says more blood will be needed ahead of the festive season.